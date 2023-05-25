In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of NVIDIA, up about 27.2% and shares of Monolithic Power Systems up about 13.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Super Micro Computer, trading higher by about 21.4% and Arista Networks, trading up by about 9.8% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computers

