Thursday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computers

May 25, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of NVIDIA, up about 27.2% and shares of Monolithic Power Systems up about 13.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Super Micro Computer, trading higher by about 21.4% and Arista Networks, trading up by about 9.8% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

