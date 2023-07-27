News & Insights

Markets
TUP

Thursday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Packaging & Containers

July 27, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, rubber & plastics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Tupperware Brands, up about 55.3% and shares of Loop Industries up about 5.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by International Paper, trading higher by about 6% and WestRock, trading higher by about 3.2% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Packaging & Containers
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Packaging & Containers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TUP
LOOP
IP
WRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.