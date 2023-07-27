In trading on Thursday, rubber & plastics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Tupperware Brands, up about 55.3% and shares of Loop Industries up about 5.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by International Paper, trading higher by about 6% and WestRock, trading higher by about 3.2% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Packaging & Containers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.