Thursday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Banking & Savings

March 16, 2023 — 01:17 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, rubber & plastics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Purecycle Technologies, up about 46.4% and shares of Lightwave Logic up about 3.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are banking & savings shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Western Alliance Bancorporation, trading up by about 25.5% and Sterling Bancorp, trading up by about 15.7% on Thursday.

