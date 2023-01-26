Thursday Sector Leaders: Real Estate, Television & Radio Stocks

In trading on Thursday, real estate shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Opendoor Technologies, up about 9.7% and shares of Redfin up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are television & radio shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Qurate Retail, trading up by about 10.3% and Liberty Latin America, trading higher by about 3.5% on Thursday.

