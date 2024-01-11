News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Transportation Services

January 11, 2024 — 02:10 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 9%. Leading the group were shares of Osisko Development, up about 611% and shares of Hudbay Minerals up about 1.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are transportation services shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Mega Matrix, trading up by about 26.5% and FTAI Aviation, trading up by about 3.1% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

