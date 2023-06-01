News & Insights

EU

Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

June 01, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Encore Energy, up about 13.7% and shares of Iamgold up about 7.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by Nuveen Arizona Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III, trading higher by about 13.7% and Uranium Energy, trading higher by about 12.6% on Thursday.

