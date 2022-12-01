In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Equinox Gold, up about 10% and shares of Eldorado Gold up about 7.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Landsea Homes, trading higher by about 6.4% and Cavco Industries, trading higher by about 3.8% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

