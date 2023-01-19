In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Equinox Gold, up about 6.9% and shares of Coeur Mining up about 6.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading up by about 10.1% and Gaotu Techedu, trading up by about 7.1% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

