In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 4.6% and shares of Delek US Holdings up about 3.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Spruce Power Holding, trading higher by about 5.4% and NET Power, trading up by about 3.6% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Electric Utilities

