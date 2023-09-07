News & Insights

Markets
GEVO

Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Electric Utilities

September 07, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 4.6% and shares of Delek US Holdings up about 3.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Spruce Power Holding, trading higher by about 5.4% and NET Power, trading up by about 3.6% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Electric Utilities
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Electric Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEVO
DK
SPRU
NPWR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.