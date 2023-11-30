In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of REX American Resources, up about 34% and shares of Phillips 66 up about 5.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by ImmunoGen, trading up by about 82.5% and Omega Therapeutics, trading up by about 26.7% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Biotechnology Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.