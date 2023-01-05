Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

January 05, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, up about 7.3% and shares of Gerdau up about 4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Ypf Sociedad Anonima, trading up by about 7.2% and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, trading up by about 3.7% on Thursday.

Stocks mentioned

SID
GGB
YPF
CLMT

