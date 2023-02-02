In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.6%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 14.2% and shares of Rent-A-Center up about 6.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led by 1-800 Flowers.com, trading up by about 22.4% and Sally Beauty Holdings, trading higher by about 13.6% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

