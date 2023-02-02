Markets
CONN

Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

February 02, 2023 — 12:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.6%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 14.2% and shares of Rent-A-Center up about 6.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led by 1-800 Flowers.com, trading up by about 22.4% and Sally Beauty Holdings, trading higher by about 13.6% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CONN
RCII
FLWS
SBH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.