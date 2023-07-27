News & Insights

Markets
IP

Thursday Sector Leaders: Materials, Technology & Communications

July 27, 2023 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 10.74% year-to-date. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is up 3.35% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp is up 37.71% year-to-date. IP makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.3% and 7.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 43.95% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 24.80% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 33.33% year-to-date. Combined, STX and WDC make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Energy +0.2%
Services 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Healthcare -0.5%
Financial -0.8%
Utilities -1.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding AVP
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VBB
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ESMV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IP
CARR
XLB
STX
WDC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.