Thursday Sector Leaders: Materials, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 10.74% year-to-date. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is up 3.35% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp is up 37.71% year-to-date. IP makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.3% and 7.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 43.95% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 24.80% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 33.33% year-to-date. Combined, STX and WDC make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Energy +0.2% Services 0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Financial -0.8% Utilities -1.8%

