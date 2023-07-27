Thursday Sector Leaders: Materials, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 10.74% year-to-date. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is up 3.35% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp is up 37.71% year-to-date. IP makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.3% and 7.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 43.95% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 24.80% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 33.33% year-to-date. Combined, STX and WDC make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Services
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Utilities
|-1.8%
Also see: ETFs Holding AVP
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VBB
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ESMV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.