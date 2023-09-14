Thursday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Materials sector, higher by 1.5%. Within the sector, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 7.27% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is down 7.19% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 3.50% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 2.75% on a year-to-date basis. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.63% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc is up 2.39% year-to-date. MKTX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.5% Financial +1.4% Services +1.2% Utilities +1.2% Energy +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Healthcare +0.6%

