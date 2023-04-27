News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Investment Brokerages, Television & Radio Stocks

April 27, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, investment brokerages shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Top Financial Group, up about 120.8% and shares of Siebert Financial up about 9.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are television & radio shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Altice USA, trading up by about 8.9% and Comcast, trading higher by about 7.8% on Thursday.

