Thursday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Apparel Stores

May 11, 2023 — 12:11 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Purple Innovation, up about 22.6% and shares of Container Store up about 1.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Lands End, trading up by about 8.3% and Childrens Place, trading higher by about 7% on Thursday.

