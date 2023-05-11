In trading on Thursday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Purple Innovation, up about 22.6% and shares of Container Store up about 1.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Lands End, trading up by about 8.3% and Childrens Place, trading higher by about 7% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.