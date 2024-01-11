News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

January 11, 2024 — 02:40 pm EST

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 3.28% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.56% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 5.68% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and VRTX make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) and Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.73% on a year-to-date basis. Palo Alto Networks, Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.69% year-to-date, and Salesforce Inc is up 2.64% year-to-date. Combined, PANW and CRM make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Energy -0.1%
Industrial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Services -0.4%
Materials -0.5%
Financial -0.7%
Utilities -2.3%

