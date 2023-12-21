News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

December 21, 2023 — 02:40 pm EST

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.3%. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 0.41% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.07% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc is up 6.50% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and DXCM make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.2% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 55.99% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 68.11% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 66.24% year-to-date. Combined, MU and WDC make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.3%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Services +0.8%
Industrial +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Materials +0.7%
Financial +0.4%
Energy +0.1%
Utilities -0.0%

