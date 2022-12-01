Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) and Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 0.22% year-to-date. Teleflex Incorporated, meanwhile, is down 25.77% year-to-date, and Catalent Inc, is down 59.50% year-to-date. Combined, TFX and CTLT make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 21.34% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 36.43% year-to-date, and Synopsys Inc, is down 3.70% year-to-date. SNPS makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Industrial 0.0% Services -0.2% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.3% Utilities -0.4% Financial -0.9%

