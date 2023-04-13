Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.3%. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 0.38% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.19% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 12.94% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and CNC make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.2%. Among large Services stocks, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 12.98% on a year-to-date basis. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 40.14% year-to-date, and Amazon.com Inc is up 19.01% year-to-date. AMZN makes up approximately 13.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.3% Services +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.2% Materials +0.9% Energy +0.7% Industrial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Financial +0.3% Utilities -0.3%

