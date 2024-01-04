News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial

January 04, 2024 — 02:36 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 2.26% year-to-date. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.68% year-to-date, and Revvity Inc, is down 1.61% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and RVTY make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 0.44% on a year-to-date basis. Allstate Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.19% year-to-date, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is down 2.01% year-to-date. Combined, ALL and ZION make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.7%
Financial +0.7%
Industrial +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Services -0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Materials -0.3%
Energy -1.4%

