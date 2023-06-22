News & Insights

Markets
MRK

Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

June 22, 2023 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 1.50% year-to-date. Merck & Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.34% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc is up 20.90% year-to-date. Combined, MRK and HCA make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.38% on a year-to-date basis. Monster Beverage Corp, meanwhile, is up 17.75% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc is up 143.39% year-to-date. MNST makes up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Services -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Industrial -0.5%
Materials -0.5%
Utilities -0.7%
Financial -1.2%
Energy -1.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 AHPA Options Chain
 KNSA Options Chain
 American Express DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
HCA
XLV
MNST
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.