Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 1.50% year-to-date. Merck & Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.34% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc is up 20.90% year-to-date. Combined, MRK and HCA make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.38% on a year-to-date basis. Monster Beverage Corp, meanwhile, is up 17.75% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc is up 143.39% year-to-date. MNST makes up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-1.7%
