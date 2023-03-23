Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Entertainment Stocks

March 23, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of KB Home, up about 9.6% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises up about 4.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are entertainment shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Netflix, trading up by about 9.2% and Match Group, trading higher by about 5.1% on Thursday.

