Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Education & Training Services

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Landsea Homes, up about 7% and shares of Horton up about 6.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by American Public Education, trading up by about 6.2% and Chegg, trading up by about 5.4% on Thursday.

