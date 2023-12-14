In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.6%. Leading the group were shares of TopBuild, up about 10% and shares of Dream Finders Homes up about 8.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 5.5% as a group, led by Carvana, trading up by about 18.9% and America's Car-Mart, trading up by about 9.9% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Auto Dealerships

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.