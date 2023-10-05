News & Insights

Markets
MKTX

Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

October 05, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 1.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 3.37% year-to-date. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.05% year-to-date, and US Bancorp, is down 25.58% year-to-date. Combined, MKTX and USB make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 17.60% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.07% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 32.82% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CEG make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.4%
Utilities -0.0%
Energy -0.0%
Services -0.4%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Materials -1.1%
Consumer Products -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Institutional Holders of EXDI
 JOYY Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MKTX
USB
XLF
NRG
CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.