Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 1.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 3.37% year-to-date. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.05% year-to-date, and US Bancorp, is down 25.58% year-to-date. Combined, MKTX and USB make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 17.60% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.07% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 32.82% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CEG make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.4% Utilities -0.0% Energy -0.0% Services -0.4% Healthcare -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Materials -1.1% Consumer Products -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.