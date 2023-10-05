Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 1.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 3.37% year-to-date. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.05% year-to-date, and US Bancorp, is down 25.58% year-to-date. Combined, MKTX and USB make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 17.60% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.07% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 32.82% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CEG make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Energy
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-1.1%
|Consumer Products
|-1.3%
