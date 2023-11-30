Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.9%. Within the sector, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 5.43% year-to-date. Discover Financial Services, meanwhile, is down 1.26% year-to-date, and Synchrony Financial is up 2.49% year-to-date. Combined, DFS and SYF make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.27% on a year-to-date basis. Packaging Corp of America, meanwhile, is up 32.88% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 20.12% year-to-date. Combined, PKG and WRK make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
Also see: EXR Dividend Growth Rate
DJCO Average Annual Return
AKAM shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.