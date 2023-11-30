News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

November 30, 2023 — 02:33 pm EST

November 30, 2023 — 02:33 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.9%. Within the sector, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 5.43% year-to-date. Discover Financial Services, meanwhile, is down 1.26% year-to-date, and Synchrony Financial is up 2.49% year-to-date. Combined, DFS and SYF make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.27% on a year-to-date basis. Packaging Corp of America, meanwhile, is up 32.88% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 20.12% year-to-date. Combined, PKG and WRK make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.9%
Materials +0.7%
Industrial +0.6%
Energy +0.6%
Utilities +0.4%
Healthcare +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%

