Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 2.13% year-to-date. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 2.54% year-to-date, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is down 5.07% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and GS make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Materials stocks, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 6.30% on a year-to-date basis. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.88% year-to-date, and Sherwin-Williams Co is up 9.60% year-to-date. Combined, STLD and SHW make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.9% Materials +0.9% Energy +0.8% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.1%

