Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 2.13% year-to-date. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 2.54% year-to-date, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is down 5.07% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and GS make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Materials stocks, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 6.30% on a year-to-date basis. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.88% year-to-date, and Sherwin-Williams Co is up 9.60% year-to-date. Combined, STLD and SHW make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
Also see: Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling
CLNS Options Chain
Funds Holding MODN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.