Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 6.42% year-to-date. First Republic Bank, meanwhile, is down 88.29% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 36.38% year-to-date. Combined, FRC and CMA make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 0.98% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.50% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation, is down 5.18% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and INCY make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Services +0.1% Technology & Communications 0.0% Utilities -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Materials -0.6% Energy -0.9%

