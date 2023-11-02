Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within that group, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.0% and 7.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 1.81% year-to-date. KeyCorp, meanwhile, is down 34.24% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc, is down 32.84% year-to-date. Combined, KEY and CFG make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 2.5%. Among large Energy stocks, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.8% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 2.7% in midday trading, and up 5.99% on a year-to-date basis. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 29.78% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 11.72% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and COP make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.7% Energy +2.5% Industrial +2.4% Services +2.3% Materials +2.2% Utilities +2.1% Consumer Products +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.8% Healthcare +1.6%

