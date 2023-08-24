Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) and AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 0.33% year-to-date. Prudential Financial Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.50% year-to-date, and AFLAC Inc is up 5.50% year-to-date. Combined, PRU and AFL make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.01% on a year-to-date basis. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.21% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 33.60% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and EQT make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial -0.0% Energy -0.1% Materials -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.7% Services -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.4%

