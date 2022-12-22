In trading on Thursday, entertainment shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.5%. Leading the group were shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, up about 62.8% and shares of IMAX up about 1.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by ProQR Therapeutics, trading up by about 65.3% and Oric Pharmaceuticals, trading higher by about 55.7% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Entertainment, Drugs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.