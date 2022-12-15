Markets
EQT

Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

December 15, 2022 — 02:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 57.35% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 80.26% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 45.47% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 1.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 2.17% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 6.93% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 21.69% year-to-date. Combined, SO and D make up approximately 12.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy -0.8%
Utilities -1.3%
Healthcare -1.7%
Financial -1.9%
Consumer Products -2.1%
Services -2.6%
Materials -2.7%
Industrial -3.1%
Technology & Communications -3.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Entertainment Dividend Stocks
 SMDM Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of FIA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT
CTRA
XLE
SO
D

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.