Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 57.35% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 80.26% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 45.47% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 1.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 2.17% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 6.93% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 21.69% year-to-date. Combined, SO and D make up approximately 12.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.8% Utilities -1.3% Healthcare -1.7% Financial -1.9% Consumer Products -2.1% Services -2.6% Materials -2.7% Industrial -3.1% Technology & Communications -3.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.