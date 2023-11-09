Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 0.72% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 21.18% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 1.05% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and MRO make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 43.41% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 48.43% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 41.42% year-to-date. Combined, MU and WDC make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.6% Services -0.6% Utilities -0.6% Materials -0.8% Financial -0.9% Healthcare -1.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.