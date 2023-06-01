Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.4%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.4% and 5.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.3% on the day, and down 6.23% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 11.03% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 19.41% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HAL make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 35.09% on a year-to-date basis. NetApp, Inc., meanwhile, is up 20.45% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 178.85% year-to-date. Combined, NTAP and NVDA make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Technology & Communications +1.2% Materials +1.2% Financial +1.1% Industrial +1.1% Healthcare +0.7% Services +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities -0.9%

