Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.4%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.4% and 5.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.3% on the day, and down 6.23% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 11.03% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 19.41% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HAL make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 35.09% on a year-to-date basis. NetApp, Inc., meanwhile, is up 20.45% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 178.85% year-to-date. Combined, NTAP and NVDA make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.2%
|Materials
|+1.2%
|Financial
|+1.1%
|Industrial
|+1.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.9%
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GIPR
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XAIR
Institutional Holders of COMM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.