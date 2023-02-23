Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.5% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 0.24% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.70% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 9.24% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and APA make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.4% and 10.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 11.63% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 65.92% year-to-date, and Ansys Inc. is up 23.34% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and ANSS make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Services
|-0.9%
