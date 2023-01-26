Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.2%. Within that group, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.3% on the day, and up 9.40% year-to-date. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is up 7.31% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 9.83% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and XOM make up approximately 43.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.8% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 9.66% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 34.16% year-to-date, and Epam Systems, Inc. is up 4.45% year-to-date. Combined, STX and EPAM make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
Also see: Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Selling
HSII Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding APGB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.