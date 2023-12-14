Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 2.5%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 2.70% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 2.78% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 18.91% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and DVN make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 2.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.6% and 6.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 11.33% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.97% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 11.85% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.5%
|Materials
|+2.3%
|Financial
|+2.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Consumer Products
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|-0.9%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.