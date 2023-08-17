Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

News & Insights

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 1.2%. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 6.45% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.16% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 4.78% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and XOM make up approximately 22.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Materials stocks, Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.83% on a year-to-date basis. Ball Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.35% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co is up 3.25% year-to-date. Combined, BALL and EMN make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.2%
Materials +0.4%
Utilities 0.0%
Financial 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Services -0.7%
Healthcare -0.8%

