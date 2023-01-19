Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 6.13% year-to-date. Kinder Morgan Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.25% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 8.51% year-to-date. Combined, KMI and CTRA make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 1.54% on a year-to-date basis. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.54% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. is up 2.39% year-to-date. Combined, GEHC and BMY make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Services
|-0.9%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Utilities
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.4%
|Materials
|-1.4%
|Industrial
|-1.5%
