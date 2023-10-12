News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

October 12, 2023

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.5%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.5% and 0.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 6.08% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 26.21% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 6.05% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 1.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 2.60% on a year-to-date basis. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.10% year-to-date, and Humana Inc. is up 0.28% year-to-date. MKTX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy -0.5%
Financial -1.4%
Technology & Communications -1.4%
Services -1.6%
Industrial -1.6%
Healthcare -1.8%
Utilities -2.2%
Materials -2.4%
Consumer Products -2.8%

