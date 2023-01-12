Markets
EQT

Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

January 12, 2023 — 02:53 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 6.56% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.57% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 12.61% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and HES make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 4.84% on a year-to-date basis. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.77% year-to-date, and Regency Centers Corp is up 5.53% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.3%
Financial +0.8%
Industrial +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Materials +0.7%
Services +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities 0.0%
Healthcare -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 OCUP shares outstanding history
 IBMM Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding SCAQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT
HES
XLE
SPG
REG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.