Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 6.56% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.57% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 12.61% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and HES make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 4.84% on a year-to-date basis. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.77% year-to-date, and Regency Centers Corp is up 5.53% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.3%
|Financial
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
