Markets
EQT

Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

February 16, 2023 — 05:16 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.3% and 4.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 4.85% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.29% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 6.98% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MRO make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 2.90% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.05% year-to-date, and Newell Brands Inc is up 14.52% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Materials 0.0%
Services -0.4%
Healthcare -0.4%
Financial -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Utilities -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 IPOs
 AROC Insider Buying
 ONE Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT
MRO
XLE
HAS
NWL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.