Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.3% and 4.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 4.85% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.29% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 6.98% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MRO make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 2.90% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.05% year-to-date, and Newell Brands Inc is up 14.52% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Consumer Products -0.0% Materials 0.0% Services -0.4% Healthcare -0.4% Financial -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.8%

