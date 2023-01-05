Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.3% on the day, and up 2.25% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 3.89% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 3.60% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.8% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 0.56% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.13% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co. is up 5.74% year-to-date. LW makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Financial
|-1.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.5%
|Utilities
|-1.7%
