In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, up about 20.8% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group up about 4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are grocery & drug stores shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Sprouts Farmers Market, trading higher by about 15.1% and Grocery Outlet Holding, trading up by about 4.2% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Grocery & Drug Stores

