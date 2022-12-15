In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.3%. Leading the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, up about 11% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Lennar, trading up by about 1.7% and LGI Homes, trading up by about 1.5% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, General Contractors & Builders

