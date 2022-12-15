Markets
GOTU

Thursday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, General Contractors & Builders

December 15, 2022 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.3%. Leading the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, up about 11% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Lennar, trading up by about 1.7% and LGI Homes, trading up by about 1.5% on Thursday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

