Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 7.41% year-to-date. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is down 12.91% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 4.55% year-to-date. ADM makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 15.65% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 1.65% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 12.84% year-to-date. Combined, ES and AES make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.4%
