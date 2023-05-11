Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.4% and 3.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 2.00% year-to-date. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.36% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc, is down 22.01% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 13.40% on a year-to-date basis. Alphabet Inc, meanwhile, is up 31.01% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 30.67% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.0% Services -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Technology & Communications -0.9% Financial -1.0% Materials -1.1% Utilities -1.3% Energy -1.5%

