Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) and Kellanova (Symbol: K) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.2% and 7.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 4.69% year-to-date. BorgWarner Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.47% year-to-date, and Kellanova is up 10.73% year-to-date. K makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 15.3% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 3.86% on a year-to-date basis. Howmet Aerospace Inc, meanwhile, is up 42.37% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 24.04% year-to-date. WRK makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +1.0% Materials +1.0% Services +0.8% Energy +0.8% Utilities +0.4% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Technology & Communications -0.0% Healthcare -0.1%

