Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

July 06, 2023 — 08:03 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.6%. Within that group, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) and Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 0.47% year-to-date. BorgWarner Inc, meanwhile, is up 27.29% year-to-date, and Garmin Ltd is up 15.91% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 2.62% on a year-to-date basis. Quest Diagnostics, Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.32% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, is down 9.78% year-to-date. Combined, DGX and BIO make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products -0.6%
Healthcare -0.7%
Utilities -0.8%
Financial -0.9%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Industrial -1.0%
Services -1.1%
Materials -1.1%
Energy -2.0%

